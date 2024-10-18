Exploring Pain Development Patterns in WBP and NWBP

Photo Credit: Ipopba

The following is a summary of “Trajectories and predictors of weight-bearing and non-weight-bearing pain in knee osteoarthritis: A 9-year follow-up study,” published in the October 2024 issue of Pain by He et al.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to identify distinct developmental trajectories of weight-bearing pain (WBP) and non-weight-bearing pain (NWBP) and to examine the predictors of the trajectories in individuals with or at risk of knee osteoarthritis (OA).

They examined 971 participants from the Osteoarthritis Initiative with baseline magnetic resonance imaging data and 9-year follow-up data on pain. Group-based trajectory modeling was applied to identify WBP and NWBP trajectories over the 9 years. Univariate and multivariate multinomial logistic regression analyses were performed to analyze the predictors of the identified trajectories.

The results showed 3 distinct WBP trajectories: “no pain” (32.4%), “mild pain” (44.6%), and “moderate pain” (23%). Additionally, 3 distinct NWBP trajectories were identified: “no pain” (50.9%), “mild pain” (33.4%), and “moderate pain” (15.7%). Multivariate analyses indicated that high body mass index, depression, multisite pain, radiographic knee OA, and comorbidities were linked to poorer development trajectories for both WBP and NWBP. Weak quadriceps strength and bone marrow lesions were specifically associated with worse WBP trajectories, while a low education level was linked to poorer NWBP trajectories.

They concluded the developmental course of pain in WBP and NWBP is heterogeneous. Quadriceps strength and bone marrow leisure may be specific predictors of WBP, while education level may be a specific predictor of NWBP, highlighting the need for a more accurate assessment of knee pain to identify appropriate therapeutic targets.

Source: dovepress.com/trajectories-and-predictors-of-weight-bearing-and-non-weight-bearing-p-peer-reviewed-fulltext-article-JPR