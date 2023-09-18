Exploring Patient Perspectives on Rheumatoid Arthritis Flares with OMERACT Core Domains

The following is a summary of “Understanding Differences in Patient Descriptions of Rheumatoid Arthritis Flares Using OMERACT Core Domains,” published in the July 2023 issue of Rheumatology by Maica et al.

Recent consensus has emerged on the domains that define rheumatoid arthritis (RA) flares; however, variations in patients’ descriptions of flares continue to be observed. This study investigates the effect of demographic and clinical factors on these differences. Participants enrolled in a prospective RA registry completed a qualitative survey that asked, “What does a flare mean to you?” Responses were classified into core and research domains of Outcome Measures in Rheumatology (OMERACT). In univariate analyses, demographic and clinical characteristics were evaluated.

Regression analyses identified the independent variables associated with variations in flare descriptions. The median Disease Activity Score in 28 joints (DAS28) with C-reactive protein was 2.1 (IQR 1.6-2.9) among 645 participants; 58% reported at least one exacerbation in the previous six months. Participants described flares using a median of 3 (IQR 2–5) OMERACT domains. Fatigue was more prevalent in females (odds ratio [OR] = 6.12; P<0.001) than in males. Older participants were less likely to report emotional distress (OR 0.97; P= 0.03), inflamed joints (OR 0.99; P= 0.04), a decline in physical function (OR 0.98; P = 0.02), and an overall increase in RA symptoms (OR 0.98; P = 0.005).

Participants with a higher DAS28 score were less likely to report stiffness symptoms (OR 0.70; P = 0.009), and those who had experienced an exacerbation within the previous 6 months were more likely to describe it as pain (OR 2.53; P<0.001) and fatigue (OR 2.00; P= 0.007). Variations in patients’ descriptions of flares may be influenced by a patient’s disease activity, the experience of a recent flare, and demographic factors such as age and gender. A physician’s approach to treating RA crises in patients can be influenced by their knowledge of the interplay between these characteristics.

Source: jrheum.org/content/50/7/889