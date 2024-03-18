Exploring Physical Punishment and Verbal Communication Efficacy in Children Aged 9–36 Months

The following is a summary of “Physical punishment and effective verbal communication in children aged 9–36 months, according to sex: secondary analysis of a national survey,” published in the February 2024 issue of Pediatrics by Illachura et al.

In many parts of the world, children frequently experience physical punishment from their parents as a disciplinary measure, yet its repercussions on verbal communication remain unclear and vary widely. Furthermore, little is known about how these effects differ between boys and girls, especially in regions with high rates of physical punishment, such as developing countries. This study examined the correlation between physical punishment, administered by both fathers and mothers and effective verbal communication (EVC) in children aged 9–36 months, focusing on gender differences. Using data from the 2018–2019 Peruvian Demographic and Family Health Survey, physical punishment was identified based on maternal reports of hitting or slapping by either parent. EVC was assessed using the Battle scale, incorporating age-appropriate questions related to early childhood development.

Generalized linear models with Log Poisson link were employed to analyze the association, adjusting for various socio-demographic factors. Results revealed that 16.31% of children experienced physical punishment, with boys slightly more affected than girls. Conversely, 36.48% exhibited EVC, with a higher prevalence among girls. After adjusting for socioeconomic factors and maternal characteristics, a significant association emerged between physical punishment and reduced EVC among boys, indicating a 31% lower likelihood of effective communication. However, no such correlation was observed among girls. These findings underscore the differential impact of physical punishment on verbal communication skills between boys and girls at a young age.

While girls may not exhibit immediate effects, further research is essential to explore potential long-term consequences for their development. This study highlights the importance of understanding gender-specific dynamics in the context of disciplinary practices and child communication outcomes.

Source: bmcpediatr.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12887-024-04606-4