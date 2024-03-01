Exploring Predictors of SA and Links With DSH, Mental Illness, Drug Misuse, and Trauma

The following is a summary of “Prevalence of suicide attempt and associations with deliberate self-harm, mental health problems, drug misuse, and traumatic experiences – a cross-sectional survey of the Norwegian population,” published in the February 2023 issue of Psychiatry by Grimholt et al.

Nationally representative survey monitoring of self-reported suicide attempts (SA) is crucial for effective suicide prevention strategy initiation.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study investigating the prevalence of SA and comparing them to non-suicide attempters (NSA) in terms of deliberate self-harm (DSH), mental health, drug misuse, and traumas.

They conducted a cross-sectional survey with a representative sample (N=1757) of the Norwegian population, analyzing individuals with self-reported SA (n=54) versus NSA (n=1703) in terms of socio-demographics, mental health issues, drug misuse, and trauma exposure.

The results showed that the prevalence of SA was 3.1%. The SA group exhibited a more significant percentage of welfare recipients and higher rates of deliberate self-harm, mental health issues, substance abuse, and trauma compared to the NSA group.

Investigators concluded that a national study confirmed the association between suicide attempts and the factors of deliberate self-harm, mental health problems, drug misuse, and traumas.

