The following is a summary of “Post-traumatic stress disorder and quality of life alterations in survivors of immune-mediated thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura and atypical hemolytic and uremic syndrome,” published in the March 2023 issue of the Critical Care by Azoulay et al.

Once in remission, thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura (iTTP) and atypical hemolytic-uremic syndrome (aHUS) can induce long-term symptoms, some of which are hard to spot. Researchers used telephone interviews to assess anxiety, sadness, and PTSD symptoms using the 36-item Short Form questionnaire (SF-36) 72 [48-84] months after ICU discharge. About 52 patients had iTTP, and 51 had aHUS; 74% were female; the median age was 39 years (range: 31 to 54); and 39% were currently receiving treatment. There was no statistically significant difference between the iTTP and aHUS groups in the percentage of patients experiencing anxiety, PTSD, or depression. Compared to patients without PTSD symptoms, those with PTSD reported considerably poorer levels of physical and emotional well-being, fear, and sadness.

Comparing patients with and without PTSD symptoms and patients with aHUS and PTSD vs. iTTP with or without PTSD, the SF-36 physical and mental components revealed considerably worse quality-of-life impairments in patients with PTSD. Patients with aHUS treated with eculizumab had a far higher quality of life than those who were not. Male gender (odds ratio [OR] 0.11; 95% CI, 0.02-0.53), platelet count 20 G/L at acute-episode presentation (OR, 2.68; 1.01-7.38), and current treatment (OR, 2.69; 1.01-7.36) were all were independently related with PTSD symptoms. Patients with iTTP and aHUS should routinely undergo mental-health screening to guarantee they receive the best care possible.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0883944123000321