Exploring Serum Markers in High-Risk MM Patients on PIs

The following is a summary of “Serum indicators in functional high-risk multiple myeloma patients undertaking proteasome inhibitors therapy: a retrospective study,” published in the January 2024 issue of Hematology by Zhan et al.

Researchers started a retrospective study to identify clinical indices associated with poor prognosis in transplant-eligible multiple myeloma (MM) patients categorized as functional high-risk (FHR) despite undergoing autologous stem cell transplantation (ASCT) and proteasome inhibitors (PIs) therapy.

They compared demographic and individual baseline clinical characteristics using Pearson’s chi-square and Mann-Whitney U test. Progression-free survival (PFS) and OS were depicted through Kaplan-Meier estimates and reached via the log-rank test. Logistic regression analysis was applied to evaluate the association of baseline characteristics at MM diagnosis with FHR status.

The results showed 216 patients (January 18, 2010, to December 1, 2022) categorized based on FHR status. No disparities in baseline data were observed between the two groups. Renal impairment (RI, Scr > 2 mg/dL) was prevalent among MM patients and was associated with FHR status. AST levels were confirmed as independent predictors for FHR status (P=0.019).

They concluded that transplants remained beneficial for eligible MM patients on PIs, even in high-risk groups with RI or elevated AST.

Source: tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/16078454.2023.2293579