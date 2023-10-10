Exploring Severity Factors in a Schizophrenia Clinical Staging Model: Cross-Sectional Analysis

The following is a summary of “Correlates of severity in a clinical staging model of schizophrenia: a cross-sectional study among 158 subjects,” published in the September 2023 issue of Psychiatry by Hamieh et al.

Clinical staging classifies mental disorders based on their severity and progression over time. It is increasingly studied in psychiatry to improve diagnosis, treatment, and outcomes. Researchers performed a retrospective study to classify patients with psychosis according to the McGorry staging model.

They conducted a cross-sectional study with 158 hospitalized patients diagnosed with schizophrenia/psychosis. The survey encompassed assessments using the Mini International Neuropsychiatric Interview (MINI), Positive and Negative Symptom Scale (PANSS), Montgomery-Asberg Depression Rating Scale (MADRS), Yong Mania Rating Scale (YMRS), Clinical Global Impression (CGI) scale, and the McGorry staging model.

The results showed that patients fell into three clinical stages as follows: psychotic disorder relapse (43%), multiple relapses (47.5%), and severe, persistent illness (9.5%). Participants in Stage 4 had a higher average duration of hospitalization, psychotic symptoms (PANSS total scale and subscales), chlorpromazine equivalent dose, and the number of antipsychotic treatments compared to the other groups. On the contrary, stage 3b participants showed notably higher GAF scale scores than the other groups.

Investigators concluded that the McGorry staging model offers valuable clinical insights, aiding in precise treatment decisions and enhancing psychiatric diagnostic and therapeutic approaches for individuals with mental disorders.

Source: bmcpsychiatry.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12888-023-05144-6