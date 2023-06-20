The following is the summary of “Sex and Gender in Randomized Controlled Trials of Adults Receiving Maintenance Dialysis: A Meta-epidemiologic Study,” published in the May 2023 issue of Kidney Disease by Collister et al.

It is unclear how randomized controlled trials (RCTs) for people with renal failure who are on maintenance dialysis account for sex and gender differences. Researchers outline these procedures in academic journals and analyze the representation of women in these studies. A meta-regression analysis was conducted to determine what factors in a trial were independently linked to a higher percentage of female participants.

About 86% of the trials (561) were performed on the hemodialysis population, and 25% compared the treatment of interest with a placebo, 25% with the usual care treatment, and 50% with an active alternative therapy. Around 376 of the RCTS were concealed. Follow-up was conducted for a median of 154 (IQR: 42–365) days, with a median sample size of 60 (IQR: 26–151). With 39.0% of trials reporting sex and 26.6% saying the gender of the participants, the mean proportion of women or female participants was 0.40 ± 0.13 (SD). In addition, 56.2% used the term “female,” 25.3% used the word “women,” and 15.5% used both words. There was no correlation between the percentage of women or female participants and any trial variable except for geographic location (0.062 [95% CI, 0.007–0.117] for Asia).

About 2.7% of trials used sex and gender as an inclusion criterion, 26.6% of problems used it as an exclusion criterion, 4.5% of shots used it for randomization, 4.8% for subgroup analyses, and 15.7 % of trials used it for covariate adjustment. There needed to be more trials addressing chronic renal illness or kidney transplantation, underrepresenting other locations, and missing data. The studies that were included were all published in high-impact journals. Although randomized controlled trials (RCTs) in dialysis are often typical of the general dialysis population, they rarely record sex and gender.

