The following is a summary of “Inference via sparse coding in a hierarchical vision model,” published in the February 2022 issue of Ophthalmology by Bowren, et al.

Sparse coding has been used in models of the visual cortex for its computational benefits and connection to biology. Still, its impact on visual task performance needs to be better understood. For a study, researchers integrated sparse coding into an existing V2 model, replacing its independent component analysis (ICA) with explicit sparse coding that allows for control over sparsity. They aimed to assess the contributions of the models on image classification tasks related to mid-level vision and compare their performance with a texture sensitivity measure reported in V2 and a deleted-region inference task.

The existing hierarchical V2 model was modified by replacing ICA with sparse coding, allowing for control over the degree of sparsity. The models were trained on image classification tasks, including figure-ground classification, texture classification, and angle prediction between two line stimuli. The performance of the models was compared to the texture sensitivity measure reported in V2 and a deleted-region inference task.

The results of the experiments showed that although sparse coding performed worse than ICA at classifying images, only sparse coding could better match the texture sensitivity level of V2 and infer deleted image regions, both by increasing the degree of sparsity in sparse coding. Furthermore, greater degrees of sparsity allowed for inference over larger deleted image regions.

The study concluded that sparse coding, with greater degrees of sparsity, allowed for better performance on texture sensitivity and deleted-region inference tasks. The study also provided insight into the mechanism for this inference capability in sparse coding.

Source: jov.arvojournals.org/article.aspx?articleid=2778612