Exploring Substantial Heterogeneity in Steroid Receptor Expression of Superficial Peritoneal Endometriotic Lesions

The following is a summary of “Extensive heterogeneity in the expression of steroid receptors in superficial peritoneal endometriotic lesions,” published in the February 2024 issue of Obstetrics & Gynecology by Colgrave, et al.

What is the same level of expression of steroid hormone receptors (estrogen receptor-α and progesterone receptor A/B) and markers of cell proliferation (Bcl-2 and Ki67) in all shallow abdominal endometriotic lesions? For a study, researchers sought to look back at 24 people who had endometriosis that was proven by surgery and histology. To find out how many estrogen receptor-α (ERα), progesterone receptor A/B, Bcl-2, and Ki67 positive cells were in 271 endometriotic lesions (defined as endometriotic gland profile/s within a single region of CD10 stromal immunostaining from a single biopsy) from 67 endometriotic biopsies from 24 patients, immunofluorescence was used.

The data were looked at to see if there were any links between the stage of the monthly cycle, the lesion’s position, and the gland’s shape. Expression of estrogen receptor-α and progesterone receptors A/B in superficial peritoneal endometriotic lesions exhibited significant heterogeneity. There were also differences in the amount of Bcl-2 staining in endometriotic tumors compared to the amount of Ki67 staining.

Steroid hormone receptors and Bcl-2 expression in tumors were only slightly linked to the stage of the menstrual cycle. The tumor site was linked to progesterone receptor A/B and Bcl-2 immunostaining patterns. Bcl-2 was produced differently depending on the shape of the tumor gland. The results showed that the expression of steroid hormone receptors and Bcl-2 varies greatly between tumors and even within the same patient.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S1472648323005084