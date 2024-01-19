Exploring the Association Between Childhood Autoimmune Diseases and Atopic Dermatitis

The following is a summary of “Unraveling the link between atopic dermatitis and autoimmune diseases in children: Insights from a large-scale cohort study with 15-year follow-up and shared gene Ontology analysis,” published in the January 2024 issue of Allergy and Immunology by Ahn et al.

In this comprehensive investigation, the researchers explore the intersection of atopic dermatitis and autoimmune diseases, both highly heritable conditions known to co-occur early in life. The primary study, a national administrative cohort research project, tracked 499,428 children born in 2002 until 2017. Atopic dermatitis was rigorously defined based on five or more principal diagnoses and a minimum of two topical steroid prescriptions. The analysis involved estimating risks for the occurrence of 41 autoimmune diseases, meticulously controlling for relevant risk factors.

Leveraging a gene library from the National Library of Medicine, the study group analyzed an exhaustive gene ontology. Gene Weaver was employed to identify gene set similarity and clustering, while GeneMania facilitated the creation of a network highlighting shared genes. The study involved exposed (39,832) and unexposed (159,328) groups, and over a mean follow-up period of 12 years, the exposed group exhibited a heightened risk of autoimmune disease (hazard ratio, 1.27 [95% CI, 1.23–1.32]) in comparison to the unexposed cohort. Notably, hazard ratios for autoimmune illnesses consistently increased with two- and five-year lag times and alternative atopic dermatitis definitions. Examination of shared genes between atopic dermatitis and autoimmune diseases revealed associations with comorbidities such as asthma, bronchiolitis, and specific infections. Further delving into genetic interactions of these shared genes uncovered clustering in Th1, Th2, Th17, and non-classifiable pathways.

In conclusion, their findings establish a significant association between atopic dermatitis and an elevated risk of subsequent autoimmune diseases.

Moreover, they identified genetically associated diseases in atopic dermatitis patients comorbid with autoimmune diseases and demonstrated a genetic network interconnecting atopic dermatitis and autoimmune conditions.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1323893023001405