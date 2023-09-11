Exploring the Association Between Hyperhomocysteinemia and CKD in the General Population

The following is a summary of “Association of hyperhomocysteinemia and chronic kidney disease in the general population: a systematic review and meta-analysis,” published in the August 2023 issue of Nephrology by Chen et al.

A growing body of evidence indicates that heightened homocysteine (Hcy) levels are linked to an amplified likelihood of developing chronic kidney disease (CKD). Researchers performed a systematic analysis to assess the connection between homocysteine levels and CKD occurrence as documented in cohort and cross-sectional studies.

They searched across electronic databases and reference lists, identifying 4 cohort studies and 7 cross-sectional studies involving 79,416 patients. In line with previous research, hyperhomocysteinemia was defined as an Hcy level > 15 µmol/L. The team conducted meta-analyses using PubMed, Embase, Cochrane, and Scopus data. Computed pooled adjusted odds ratios and 95% CI assessed CKD risk in the general population, considering elevated Hcy levels.

The results showed a greater likelihood of CKD among individuals with elevated Hcy levels than those with normal levels (combined OR, 2.09; 95% CI, 1.72–2.55). This positive relationship persisted in different study types like cohort studies (OR, 2.2; 95% CI, 1.55–3.13) and cross-sectional studies (OR, 2.07; 95% CI, 1.63–2.63).

They concluded hyperhomocysteinemia is associated with an increased risk of CKD.

Source: bmcnephrol.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12882-023-03295-y