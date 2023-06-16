The following is a summary of “Time-varying association between previous antibiotic use and antibiotic resistance,” published in the March 2023 issue of Clinical Microbiology and Infections Disease by Baraz, et al.

The study aimed to estimate the relationship between the length of time since last using antibiotics and subsequent resistance. All patients with a positive bacterial culture from 2016-2019 at an Israeli hospital were included in the data set. This included demographic and clinical information and any susceptibility test outcomes. Time since the last use of aminoglycosides and gentamicin resistance (n = 13 095), cephalosporins and ceftazidime resistance (n = 13 051), and fluoroquinolones and ciprofloxacin resistance (n = 15 364) were estimated using mixed-effects time-varying logistic models with adjustment for multiple covariates.

Antibiotic resistance was linked to prior antibiotic use in a statistically significant way (P<0.001) across the board. They present the time-varying nature of the decline in these associations. Adjusted odds ratios (ORs) for gentamicin, ceftazidime, and ciprofloxacin resistance after at least 180 days of prior antibiotic use were 1.94 (95% CI, 1.40-2.69), 1.33 (95% CI, 1.10-1.61), and 2.25 (95% CI, 1.49-3.41), respectively.

Antibiotic resistance is inversely proportional to the length of time since the last course of treatment. When used too recently, these thresholds can misclassify patients who are still at higher risk, while when used too far in the past, they can provide a watered-down estimate of the effects of antibiotic use on future resistance. Therefore, both epidemiological studies and clinical practice should consider the duration of antibiotic use as a risk factor for resistance.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1198743X22005353