Exploring the Experiences of Patients and Supporters in Cocaine Use Disorder

The following is a summary of “Understanding the patient and supporter journey in cocaine use disorder,” published in the April 2024 issue of Psychiatry by Leclair et al.

There is an inadequate amount of research describing the experiences of individuals with cocaine use disorder (CUD) and supporters who care for them.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to understand and document the journey of individuals struggling with CUD, CUD remission, and supporters.

They utilized an online bulletin board (OBB) as a qualitative tool for engaging participants. After completing eligibility screening, CUD remission participants and supporters engaged in 60-minute OBB sessions over 8 days within 2 weeks. On the other hand, current CUD individuals had a 90-minute virtual focus group discussion.

The results documented experience from a total of 46 individuals, Out of which 35 were in CUD remission, 5 were Current CUD, and 6 were supporters. Key insights included that current CUDs were seeking a ‘euphoric high’ that cocaine provides. CUD remission described this ‘euphoric high’ when they first tried cocaine, which became more challenging to recreate over time. Also, they expressed a ‘rollercoaster’ of emotions during the time they did cocaine. Supporters were sad, isolated, and worried about a potential cocaine overdose for their loved ones with CUD.

Investigators concluded that the study provided valuable insights into the struggles associated with CUD that would help this underserved and expanding population.

Source: frontiersin.org/journals/psychiatry/articles/10.3389/fpsyt.2024.1230626/abstract