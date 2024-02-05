Exploring the Feasibility of Smartphone Notifications for Gout Management

The following is a summary of “Can Smartphone Notifications Help With Gout Management? A Feasibility Study,” published in the February 2024 issue of Rheumatology by Emad et al.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to assess the feasibility and acceptability of smartphone notifications to alter medication beliefs among individuals with gout, utilizing the Technology Acceptance Model and investigating differences in adherence rates and outcomes between intervention and control groups.

They assigned 52 patients with gout, prescribed allopurinol, into the active control (n = 24) or intervention group (n = 28), utilizing the study app on their smartphones for 3 months. The active control group received notifications regarding general health advice, while the intervention group received adherence-targeted notifications. Feasibility and acceptability of the smartphone app were assessed through semi-structured interviews. Adherence rates were evaluated via serum urate levels and missed doses at three time points; at baseline, 3 months (post-intervention), and 6 months (follow-up).

The result showed that the smartphone app exhibited robust feasibility, characterized by excellent participant retention and adherence. Participants reported high satisfaction levels with the user-friendly interface and content of the app, indicating strong acceptability. Both study groups demonstrated a notable decrease in missed doses over time (P<0.05), with no significant intergroup differences observed in serum urate levels. Individuals receiving adherence-targeted notifications reported enhanced convenience in allopurinol administration and expressed greater overall treatment satisfaction throughout the study.

Investigators concluded that smartphone reminders promise to improve medication adherence for gout patients but require further study.

Source: jrheum.org/content/51/2/189