Exploring the Growing Significance of the eCBome-Gut Microbiome Axis in Eating Disorders

The following is a summary of “Emerging role of the endocannabinoidome-gut microbiome axis in eating disorders,” published in the August 2023 issue of Psychoneuroendocrinology by Mir et al.

Among the myriad intricate physiological mechanisms that govern food intake, energy metabolism, and body weight, a select few have garnered considerable scientific interest in recent times. One such system that has captivated researchers is the expanded endocannabinoid system, also known as the endocannabinoidome (eCBome). This intricate network of chemical signals plays a pivotal role in regulating various aspects of the patient’s body’s functioning. The gut microbiome is another system that has emerged as a critical player in this intricate dance. This vast ecosystem of microorganisms residing in a patient’s gastrointestinal tract has been found to exert profound effects on patients’ overall health and well-being.

This comprehensive review article will delve into the fascinating interplay between the eCBome and the gut microbiome, shedding light on their intricate relationship and implications for patient’s understanding of human physiology. Henceforth, it is entirely justifiable to anticipate that these two intricate physiological systems, namely the endocrine and the central nervous system, also exert a substantial influence on the complex etiopathological mechanisms underlying the development and manifestation of eating disorders (EDs), specifically anorexia nervosa, bulimia nervosa, and binge-eating disorder. The complex and multifaceted mechanisms by which the endocannabinoid system (eCBome) and the gut microbiome contribute to the development and progression of various diseases are elucidated in this comprehensive analysis.

The eCBome, which encompasses numerous lipid mediators and receptors, influences these pathological conditions through a complex interplay with other internal signaling systems. Similarly, the gut microbiome, consisting of diverse microbial kingdoms, phyla, species, and an extensive array of metabolites, also plays a pivotal role in modulating these disorders. This comprehensive exploration is based on a meticulous review of numerous published studies conducted in experimental models and human subjects, providing a robust foundation for understanding these intricate processes. Furthermore, considering the complicated interplay between the endocannabinoid system (eCBome) and the gut microbiome, it is plausible to explore the potential involvement of the eCBome-gut microbiome axis in the pathogenesis of eating disorders (EDs).

