Exploring the Impact of Awake Prone Positioning on Acute Hypoxemic Respiratory Failure

The following is a summary of “Physiological effects of awake prone position in acute hypoxemic respiratory failure,” published in the August 2023 issue of Critical Care by Grieco et al.

Gaining insight into breathing pattern changes in hypoxemic patients through awake-prone positioning. Researchers conducted a retrospective crossover trial to evaluate the awake prone position’s physiological impact on acute hypoxemic respiratory failure patients.

They observed fifteen patients with acute hypoxemic respiratory failure (PaO 2 /FiO 2 < 200 mmHg) who underwent high-flow nasal oxygen in both supine and prone positions for different timeframes. Following each study phase, they measured various parameters, including arterial blood gases, inspiratory effort (ΔP ES ), transpulmonary driving pressure (ΔP L ), respiratory rate and esophageal pressure simplified–time product per minute (sPTP ES ) using esophageal manometry. Tidal volume (V T ), end-expiratory lung impedance (EELI), lung compliance, airway resistance, time constant, dynamic strain (V T /EELI), and pendelluft extent via electrical impedance tomography were assessed.

The results showed prone position, as compared to supine, raised PaO 2 /FiO 2 (median [Interquartile range]: 104 mmHg [76–129] vs. 74 [69–93], P< 0.001), lowered respiratory rate (24 breaths/min [22–26] vs. 27 [26–30], P= 0.05), and elevated ΔP ES (12 cmH2O [11–13] vs. 9 [8–12], P= 0.04). The sPTP ES (131 [75–154] cmH 2 O s min−-1 vs. 105 [81–129], P> 0.99) and Δ PL (9 [7–11] cmH 2 O vs. 8 [5–9], P= 0.17) remained similar. Prone showed higher airway resistance and time constant compared to supine (9 cmH 2 O s arbitrary units-3 [4–11] vs. 6 [4–9], P= 0.05; 0.53 s [0.32–61] vs. 0.40 [0.37–0.44], P= 0.03). EELI increased in prone (3887 arbitrary units [3414–8547] vs. 1456 [959–2420], P= 0.002), promoting V T distribution to dorsal lung regions without altering V T size and lung compliance, yielding lower dynamic strain (0.21 [0.16–0.24] vs. 0.38 [0.30–0.49], P= 0.004). Pendelluft phenomenon’s magnitude didn’t differ between study phases (55% [7–57] of V T in prone vs. 31% [14–55] in supine, P> 0.99).

They concluded that the prone position improves V T , EELI, Δ PL , pendelluft magnitude, and lung compliance without affecting V T size.

Source: ccforum.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s13054-023-04600-9