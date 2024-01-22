CRAR Boosts Survival in Primary Pineal Malignant Melanoma

Photo Credit: Stockdevil

The following is a summary of “Effectiveness of combined resection and radiotherapy for primary pineal malignant melanoma: a systematic review,” published in the January 2024 issue of Neurology by Zhang et al.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study investigating the potential benefits of combined resection and radiotherapy (CRAR) against primary pineal malignant melanoma (PPMM).

They conducted a literature search in PubMed, Embase, and Web of Science from 1899 to September 1, 2023, to identify relevant studies. Subsequently, the literature was screened based on the updated PRISMA 2020 guidelines. They analyzed article information, patient details, treatment data, and survival rates. The primary outcome assessed the survival rate of Combined Resection and Radiotherapy (CRAR) compared to overall patients and those untreated. Secondary outcomes included details on surgical and radiotherapeutic methods and dosage.

The results showed 28 published articles, with 35.71% (10/28) focusing on CRAR. The median overall survival for CRAR, no treatment, was 88, 12, and 65 weeks. CRAR exhibited significantly better median overall survival compared to no treatment (P<0.0001) and comparable overall survival (P=0.1177). The supra cerebellar infratentorial approach was predominantly used in operations, and stereotactic radiation doses ranged between 50 and 60 Gy. to the tumor bed. The most popular radiotherapy method involved small doses and multiple fractions.

Investigators concluded that CRAR emerged as a promising option for extending PPMM patient survival, warranting further studies to solidify its optimal treatment role.

Source: frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fneur.2023.1344672/full