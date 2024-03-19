Exploring the Impact of Epigenetic Aging on Musculoskeletal Health in WWH

The following is a summary of “Epigenetic Aging and Musculoskeletal Outcomes in a Cohort of Women Living With HIV,” published in the February 2024 issue of Infectious Disease by Shiau et al.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to investigate the correlation between hastened epigenetic aging and musculoskeletal health outcomes in women with HIV (WWH), an area yet to be explored.

They assessed DNA methylation age using the Infinium MethylationEPIC BeadChip in a cohort comprising (n = 190) participants from the Women’s Interagency HIV Study. Bone mineral density (BMD) and physical function were measured as outcomes. Six biomarkers of epigenetic aging were computed as epigenetic age acceleration (EAA), extrinsic EAA, intrinsic EAA, GrimAge, PhenoAge, and DNA methylation–estimated telomere length. Associations between these epigenetic aging markers and BMD and physical function were examined. Epigenome-wide association studies were conducted to explore connections between DNA methylation patterns and BMD and physical function.

The results showed that among the participants, 118 were women living with HIV (mean age: 49.7 years; 69% Black), while 72 did not have HIV (mean age: 48.9 years; 69% Black). Women with HIV exhibited higher EAA (mean ± SD: 1.44 ± 5.36 vs -1.88 ± 5.07; P<.001) and lower DNA methylation–estimated telomere length (7.13 ± 0.31 vs 7.34 ± 0.23, P<.001) compared to those without HIV. No significant associations were found between accelerated epigenetic aging and BMD. The measures indicating accelerated epigenetic aging were correlated with reduced physical function.

Investigators concluded that women with HIV show faster epigenetic aging and poorer physical function, suggesting the virus may accelerate biological aging and impact mobility.

Source: academic.oup.com/jid/advance-article-abstract/doi/10.1093/infdis/jiae016/7606567