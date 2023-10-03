Exploring the Interaction Between Myeloid-Derived Suppressor Cells and Regulatory T Cells in Beta-Thalassemia

The following is a summary of “Could the Crosstalk Between Myeloid-Derived-Suppressor Cells and Regulatory T Cells Have a Role in Beta-Thalassemia?,” published in the August 2023 issue of Hematology by Zahran et al.

Patients with transfusion-dependent thalassemia (TDT) are at risk of iron overload, alloimmunization, and infection. Still, regulatory T cells (Tregs) and myeloid-derived suppressor cells (MDSCs) may help to prevent excessive immune response. Researchers performed a retrospective study to investigate the association of Tregs and MDSCs with disease severity in TDT patients.

They conducted a case-control study involving 26 patients with TDT and 23 healthy controls, matched for age and sex. All participants were investigated for complete blood count (CBC), serum ferritin levels, and flow cytometric analysis of peripheral blood to detect Tregs, MDSCs, and MDSC subsets.

The results showed a notable rise in the frequencies of Tregs and MDSCs, specifically monocytic MDSCs (MO-MDSCs), in TDT patients compared to controls. These cell frequencies directly correlate with ferritin level and total leukocyte count while exhibiting an inverse relationship with hemoglobin level. Additionally, a positive correlation was evident between Tregs and both total MDSCs and MO-MDSCs.

Investigators concluded that Tregs and MDSCs were elevated in TDT patients, suggesting that they may play a role in suppressing their immune systems.

Source: thejh.org/index.php/jh/article/view/1149