Exploring the Link Between Lipoproteins and CAD

The following is a summary of “Causal association between lipoproteins and risk of coronary artery disease—a systematic review and meta-analysis of Mendelian randomization studies,” published in the February 2024 issue of Cardiology by Yang et al.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study using Mendelian randomization (MR) to systematically assess the influence of lipoproteins on coronary artery disease (CAD) risk through a systematic review and meta-analysis of existing MR studies.

They registered this systematic review in PROSPERO (with ID CRD42023465430). Databases were searched(like PubMed, Embase, Cochrane, and Web of Science), and non-database sources were used to gather MR studies (August 2023). Following data extraction, quality, and conducted meta-analysis were evaluated with bias assessment using RevMan software.

The results showed 5,828,409 participants from 21 records. Quality and bias assessment evaluated the three internal assumptions of MR studies. Meta-analysis revealed a positive association between LDL and CAD (OR 1.37, 95% CI 1.26–1.49; P<0.001, I2 = 95%), apoB and CAD (OR 1.38, 95% CI 1.11–1.71; P = 0.003, I2 = 98%), and Lp(a) and CAD (OR 1.21, 95% CI 1.12–1.31; P<0.001, I2 = 99%). The pooled non-HDL lipoproteins were also positively associated with CAD (OR 1.28, 95% CI 1.22–1.34; P<0.001, I2 = 99%). HDL lipoproteins exhibited a negative association with CAD (OR 0.84, 95% CI 0.72–0.98; P=0.002, I2= 72%). However, this protective effect diminished when analyzed with apoA1 and/or apoB (P>0.05). The funnel plot showed no bias and sensitivity analysis confirmed LDL, apoB, Lp(a), and total cholesterol’s strong association with CAD.

They concluded a link between lipoproteins and CAD, with most non-HDL lipoproteins increasing CAD risk, but the protective effect of HDL remains inconclusive.

Source: link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s00392-024-02420-7