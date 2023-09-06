The following is a summary of “A prospective study of the association between serum klotho and mortality among adults with rheumatoid arthritis in the USA,” published in the August 2023 issue of Rheumatology by Che et al.

Klotho’s role in rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and its effect on mortality is unclear despite its regulatory effects in other diseases. Researchers performed a retrospective study to investigate the link between serum klotho levels and the death of patients with RA.

The study used data from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey(NHANES) from 2007 to 2016 to look at 841 adults with RA and their serum Klotho levels. They used Cox regression, Kaplan-Meier (KM) curves, and restricted cubic spline (RCS) models to determine the association between klotho and RA.

This study included 841 RA patients grouped by serum klotho quartiles (Q1, Q2, Q3, and Q4). Adjusted Cox analysis revealed higher klotho associated with reduced all-cause and cardiovascular mortality vs. Q1. The RCS-fitted model observed a U-shaped correlation, indicating increased risk below the 838.81 pg/mL threshold. Subgroup analysis highlighted stronger klotho protection in males, white ethnicity, age ≥ 60 years, body mass index (BM) I< 25 kg/m2, estimated glomerular filtration rate(eGFR) ≥ 60 mL/(min × 1.73 m < 25 kg/m2), and 25-hydroxyvitamin D ≥ 50 nmol/L.

The study found serum klotho levels were inversely correlated with all-cause mortality in RA patients. This suggests that maintaining a moderate level of serum Klotho may help prevent premature death.

Source: pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/37587536/