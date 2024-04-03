Exploring the Link Between Serum Hcy Levels and PAD in Non-Diabetic Patients

The following is a summary of “Association of Serum Homocysteine with Peripheral Arterial Disease in Non-Diabetic Patients: A Study Based on National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey Database,” published in the March 2024 issue of Cardiology by You et al.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to explore the correlation between serum homocysteine (Hcy) levels and peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in non-diabetic individuals utilizing data from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES).

They employed data from three survey cycles (1999-2004) within the NHANES database, utilizing it as the research dataset. Serum Hcy levels were treated as the independent variable, with PAD as the dependent variable. The investigation involved the application of weighted logistic regression and restricted cubic spline (RCS) methods to examine the association between Hcy levels and the risk of PAD in non-diabetic patients.

The result showed that of the 4,819 samples analyzed, the weighted logistics regression model uncovered a noteworthy positive correlation between Hcy levels and the risk of PAD (OR>1, P<0.05). Subgroup analysis unveiled a notably significant correlation between Hcy levels and PAD risk within the elderly population (age≥60), those with a history of smoking, and individuals without a history of myocardial infarction (all OR>1, P<0.05) (P<0.05). Investigation into the non-linear relationship between Hcy levels and PAD risk via RCS curves demonstrated an overall significant trend (P-allover <0.05).

Investigators concluded that high Hcy levels increase PAD risk, particularly in non-diabetic patients, smokers, and older adults (≥60).

Source: ajconline.org/article/S0002-9149(24)00169-3/abstract