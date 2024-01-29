Exploring the Link Between Smoking Status and Effectiveness of Tofacitinib in Ulcerative Colitis Patients

The following is a summary of “Association Between Smoking Status and the Efficacy and Safety of Tofacitinib in Patients with Ulcerative Colitis,” published in the January 2024 issue of Gastroenterology by Rubin et al.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to investigate whether cigarette smoking influences tofacitinib’s efficacy and safety in managing ulcerative colitis within the Ulcerative Colitis (UC) clinical program.

They assessed efficacy endpoints and adverse events (AEs) in the phase 2 induction study, considering smoking status (ever smokers [current and ex-smokers] and never smokers). This evaluation included baseline demographics and safety information. In the phase 3 studies (OCTAVE Induction 1&2, OCTAVE Sustain, OCTAVE Open) and the P3/4b RIVETING study, with examined outcomes.

The results showed 1,156 patients in the analysis, with ever smokers at 36.0% (n=416) and never smokers at 64.0% (n=740). The median treatment duration was 654 days for smokers and 615.5 days for never-smokers. Both groups had similar efficacy outcomes. AEs were reported in 88.7% of smokers and 83.8% of never-smokers. Ever-smokers had a higher incidence of infections (60.6%) than never-smokers (53.1%). Major adverse cardiovascular events occurred in 1.0% of smokers and 0.7% of non-smokers. Thromboembolism events were reported in 1.0% of smokers and 0.9% of never-smokers. Malignancies, deaths (excluding non-melanoma skin cancer [NMSC]), and NMSC were infrequent in both ever-smokers (0.5%, 2.5%, and 3.7%) and never-smokers (0.1%, 1.5%, and 1.0%). Colorectal cancer was reported in 0.6% of never-smokers, with no cases in ever-smokers.

They concluded that smoking didn’t significantly impact tofacitinib’s effectiveness in treating UC, but smokers did experience more serious side effects and infections.

Source: academic.oup.com/crohnscolitis360/advance-article/doi/10.1093/crocol/otae004/7584713