Exploring the Links Between Modern Screen Time Modalities and Early Adolescent Nutrition

The following is a summary of “Associations of contemporary screen time modalities with early adolescent nutrition,” published in the February 2024 issue of Pediatrics by Nagata et al.

This study aims to investigate the associations between screen time engagement across various contemporary modalities, including television, video games, text, video chat, and social media, and adherence to the MIND (Mediterranean-DASH [Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension] Intervention for Neurodegenerative Delay) diet among early adolescents. Utilizing data from the Adolescent Brain Cognitive Development (ABCD) Study, which involved 9-12-year-old adolescents in the United States, their analysis employed multivariable linear regression to explore the relationship between self-reported screen time measures at baseline (year 0) and the one-year follow-up (year 1) and caregiver-reported nutrition assessments at year 1.

This approach provided both prospective and cross-sectional analyses. In a sample of 8,267 adolescents (49.0% female, 56.9% white) with a mean age of 10 years, the total screen time increased from 3.80 hours/day at year 0 to 4.61 hours/day at year 1. The results revealed that total screen time across both periods was associated with lower nutrition scores at year 1. Specifically, the prospective analysis indicated that screen time spent on television, video games, and videos at year 0 was linked to lower nutrition scores at year 1. The cross-sectional analysis further revealed that screen time spent on television, video games, videos, texting, and social networking at year 1 was associated with lower MIND diet scores at the same time point. In conclusion, this study establishes associations between traditional (television) and several contemporary screen modalities and lower overall diet quality in early adolescents, as measured by the MIND diet nutrition score.

As the influence of digital platforms and media on adolescent nutrition continues to rise, future research endeavors should delve deeper into comprehending the broader implications of these findings.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1876285924000238