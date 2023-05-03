The following is a summary of “Association between alopecia areata, anxiety, and depression: A systematic review and meta-analysis,” published in the MAY 2023 issue of Dermatology by Okhovat, et al.

For a study, researchers sought to conduct a comprehensive meta-analysis examining the association between alopecia areata (AA), anxiety, and depression by analyzing the existing literature.

The study extracted literature from four databases: MEDLINE, Embase, PsychINFO, and Web of Science. The Preferred Reporting Items for Systematic Reviews and Meta-analyses (PRISMA) reporting guidelines were used to finalize the relevant articles for the systematic review and meta-analysis. There were no restrictions on the publication year or age of participants.

The meta-analysis included eight studies that involved a total of 6,010 patients with AA and 20,961 control individuals. The studies comprised four cross-sectional studies and four case-control studies. The analysis of these studies demonstrated a positive association between AA and anxiety (pooled odds ratio, 2.50; 95% CI, 1.54-4.06) and depression (pooled odds ratio, 2.71; 95% CI, 1.52-4.82).

The findings suggested that patients with AA had a higher risk of anxiety and depression. Therefore, healthcare professionals should be aware of the increased risk, consider routine assessment of these conditions, and refer to appropriate providers when necessary.

Reference: jaad.org/article/S0190-9622(19)30890-4/fulltext