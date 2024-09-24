Exploring the Potential of PDOs in Advancing BLCa Research and Treatment

Photo Credit: Marchuk

The following is a summary of “Patient-derived Organoids in Bladder Cancer: Opportunities and Challenges,” published in the September 2024 issue of Urology by Radić et al.

Bladder cancer (BLCa) is a significant health concern characterized by high recurrence rates and limited effective treatment options. As the search for more personalized and effective therapies continues, patient-derived organoids (PDOs) have emerged as a promising platform for advancing BLCa research and treatment. PDOs enable the study of cancer biology and therapeutic responses in a manner that closely mimics individual patient tumors, thus facilitating the identification of novel therapeutic agents and enhancing the precision of translational treatment strategies. Their unique ability to model patient-specific responses to treatments holds substantial promise for predicting clinical outcomes and guiding individualized treatment decisions. This exploratory review aims to delve into the potential of PDOs in revolutionizing BLCa research, with a particular focus on translational clinical approaches. The feasibility of deriving PDOs from minimally invasive blood and urine samples is examined, highlighting the innovative possibilities for non-invasive cancer diagnostics and treatment planning.

A thorough PubMed search was conducted to comprehensively assess the current state and potential applications of PDOs in BLCa, reviewing existing literature on the subject. Additionally, ongoing clinical trials implementing PDOs in precision medicine across various cancer types were screened to gather insights into their broader applicability. While the research on PDOs in BLCa is advancing rapidly, the published data remains relatively limited, particularly concerning their clinical application. This scarcity of data informed the choice of a narrative review format for this publication, allowing for a more exploratory and integrative discussion of the topic.

The findings underscore the significant potential of BLCa PDOs in influencing precision medicine and enhancing personalized cancer treatment strategies. However, several challenges still need to be addressed, including standardized protocols for PDO generation, clearer guidelines on their optimal clinical application, and a more thorough understanding of their impact on patient outcomes. Despite these challenges, the potential of PDOs to transform BLCa treatment and research is undeniable, marking a significant step forward in pursuing more effective and personalized cancer therapies. Further research and clinical validation are essential to realize PDOs’ benefits in fully managing bladder cancer.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S2405456924001652