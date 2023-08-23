Exploring the Relationship Between Aqueous Humor Metabolomics with Choroidal Parameters and Myopic Axial Length

The following is a summary of “Correlation analysis of aqueous humor metabolomics with myopic axial length and choroidal parameters,” published in the August 2023 issue of Ophthalmology by Shao et al.

Researchers performed a retrospective study to investigate the differences in aqueous humor metabolites between patients with different axial lengths and their correlations with axial length and choroidal parameters.

The study included 12 patients with axial lengths under 24 mm,11 patients with lengths between 24 and 26 mm, and 11 patients with lengths over 26 mm. Aqueous humor samples were taken during cataract surgery for metabolomic analysis using liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry. Clinical parameters like axial length, choroidal thickness, and vascular index were collected and correlated with metabolite differences and clinical markers. Receiver operating characteristic curves were also generated.

These findings revealed a significant negative correlation (r=-0.7446, P< 0.0001) between axial length and choroidal thickness. Some distinct metabolites were linked to specific clinical parameters. Notably, 5-methoxytryptophol and cerulenin displayed strong discriminatory ability as indicated by receiver operating characteristic curves, implying their potential as biomarkers. Enrichment analysis highlighted unique pathways (Taurine and Hypotaurine Metabolism, Vitamin B6 Metabolism, Pantothenate, and coenzyme A Biosynthesis) for the different metabolites among each group. This suggests that these metabolic pathways could be involved in axial myopia development.

The study found differences in aqueous humor metabolites between patients with different axial lengths. They also found that 5-methoxytryptophol and cerulenin were associated with axial myopia.

Source: bmcophthalmol.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12886-023-03101-1