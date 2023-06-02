The following is a summary of “Microsaccades and temporal attention at different locations of the visual field,” published in the May 2023 issue of Ophthalmology by Palmieri, et al.

For a study, researchers sought to investigate the potential role of microsaccades, small fixational eye movements, in compensating for perceptual asymmetries across the visual field and their interaction with temporal attention. Specifically, they examined microsaccades’ temporal profiles and direction as a function of visual field location to determine if microsaccades could mirror or compensate for the observed performance asymmetries.

Participants were asked to perform a task in which they reported the orientation of two targets presented at different time points in three blocked locations: fovea, right horizontal meridian, and upper vertical meridian. They assessed the occurrence and characteristics of microsaccades during the task. Statistical analysis was conducted to examine the impact of microsaccades on task performance and the influence of temporal attention on microsaccades temporal profiles.

The occurrence of microsaccades did not significantly affect task performance or the magnitude of the temporal attention effect. However, temporal attention did modulate the temporal profiles of microsaccades, with different patterns observed depending on the polar angle location. For example, microsaccade rates were significantly more suppressed during the anticipation of the target under temporally cued conditions compared to neutral conditions across all locations. Additionally, microsaccade rates were more suppressed during target presentation in the fovea compared to the right horizontal meridian. Furthermore, a consistent directional bias toward the upper hemifield was observed across locations and attention conditions.

The findings suggested that microsaccades did not directly compensate for the perceptual asymmetries across the visual field. However, temporal attention influences the temporal profiles of microsaccades, with greater suppression during attentional anticipation. The directional bias toward the upper hemifield may reflect an attempt to compensate for the typical performance decrement at the upper vertical meridian. The results provided insights into the interplay between microsaccades, temporal attention, and perceptual asymmetries in visual processing.

Source: jov.arvojournals.org/article.aspx?articleid=2785598