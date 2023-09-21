Exploring the Risk of Dementia or Neurodegenerative Disease in Adults with ADHD

The following is a summary of “Risk of neurodegenerative disease or dementia in adults with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder: a systematic review,” published in the August 2023 issue of Psychiatry by Becker et al.

Certain psychiatric conditions are linked to higher neurodegenerative risk, yet the connection between attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and dementia remains less explored. Researchers performed a retrospective study to review existing literature on the link between ADHD and the risk of developing neurodegenerative diseases or dementia.

The study explored five databases(cohort, case–control, and clinical trials) examining the link between ADHD and neurodegenerative diseases/dementia. Two raters extracted study details, while bias was assessed using the Newcastle Ottawa Scale. Around 2,137 articles were found through search terms, with seven studies (five cohorts and two case–control) meeting the inclusion criteria.

Studies assessed various neurodegenerative types, all-cause dementia, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, Lewy body diseases, vascular dementia, and mild cognitive impairment. Methodological variations hindered a meta-analysis, leading to a narrative data summary. Most studies (4/7) exhibited low bias risk.

The study found existing research about ADHD’s role in neurodegenerative risk was constrained. While identified studies suggested a connection between ADHD and later dementia development, the impact remains uncertain. More robust studies are required. The mechanism behind this association and heightened risk is also unclear, warranting further investigation.

Source: frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fpsyt.2023.1158546/full