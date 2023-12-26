Exploring the Role of CAVI as an Indicator in Assessing Decline in Renal Function

The following is a summary of “Significance of Cardio-Ankle Vascular Index as an Indicator of Renal Function Decline: A Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis,” published in the November 2023 issue of Cardiology by Tavolinejad et al.

Arterial stiffness, measured by cardio-ankle vascular index (CAVI), might harm kidneys through microvascular damage, but its link to renal decline needs further investigation.

Researchers conducted a retrospective investigation to uncover potential links between baseline CAVI and decreased renal function.

They systematically searched the databases PubMed, Scopus, and Web of Science (June 2023) for original longitudinal studies. The outcome was characterized as a decline in renal function or the incidence/progression of CKD. Quality assessment utilized the “Methodological Index for Non-Randomized Studies” (MINORS). Pooled effect measures were computed using random-effects models, stratified based on CAVI cutoffs and the reported effect measure.

The results showed 7 studies comprising 66,595 subjects (45% male). The average age, eGFR, and follow-up duration ranges were 46-69 years, 51-87 mL/min/1.73m2, and 1-7 years. With all but one study reporting adjusted models, the meta-analyses demonstrated significant associations between high baseline CAVI and worsening renal function outcomes. These associations were observed for studies reporting hazard ratios for a categorical exposure (HR=1.30; 95% CI [1.18-1.43]; P<0.001; I2=38%), continuous exposure (HR [per SD] =1.14 [1.04-1.25]; P=004; I2=23%), and (OR [categorical exposure] =1.67 [1.01-2.76]; P=0.046; I2=71%).

They concluded that Higher CAVI at baseline predicted worse kidney function over time, hinting at its potential as a risk marker.

