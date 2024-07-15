Exploring the role of CBLB in acute myocardial infarction: transcriptomic, microbiomic, and metabolomic analyses.

Specific alterations in gut microbiota and metabolites have been linked to AMI, with CBLB potentially playing an essential role. However, the precise interactions remain understudied, creating a significant gap in our understanding. This study aims to address this by exploring these interactions in CBLB-intervened AMI mice using transcriptome sequencing, 16 S rDNA, and non-targeted metabolite analysis.

To probe the therapeutic potential and mechanistic underpinnings of CBLB overexpression in AMI, we utilized an integrative multi-omics strategy encompassing transcriptomics, metabolomics, and 16s rDNA sequencing. We selected these particular methods as they facilitate a holistic comprehension of the intricate interplay between the host and its microbiota, and the potential effects on the host’s metabolic and gene expression profiles. The uniqueness of our investigation stems from utilizing a multi-omics approach to illuminate the role of CBLB in AMI, an approach yet unreported to the best of our knowledge. Our experimental protocol encompassed transfection of CBLB lentivirus-packaged vectors into 293T cells, followed by subsequent intervention in AMI mice. Subsequently, we conducted pathological staining, fecal 16s rDNA sequencing, and serum non-targeted metabolome sequencing. We applied differential expression analysis to discern differentially expressed genes (DEGs), differential metabolites, and differential microbiota. We performed protein-protein interaction analysis to identify core genes, and conducted correlation studies to clarify the relationships amongst these core genes, paramount metabolites, and key microbiota.

Following the intervention of CBLB in AMI, we observed a significant decrease in inflammatory cell infiltration and collagen fiber formation in the infarcted region of mice hearts. We identified key changes in microbiota, metabolites, and DEGs that were associated with this intervention. The findings revealed that CBLB has a significant correlation with DEGs, differential metabolites and microbiota, respectively. This suggests it could play a pivotal role in the regulation of AMI.

This study confirmed the potential of differentially expressed genes, metabolites, and microbiota in AMI regulation post-CBLB intervention. Our findings lay groundwork for future exploration of CBLB’s role in AMI, suggesting potential therapeutic applications and novel research directions in AMI treatment strategies.

