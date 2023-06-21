The following is a summary of “Role of habitual learning in premotor attention allocation,” published in the May 2023 issue of Ophthalmology by Topfstedt, et al.

In dual-task studies, it has been observed that actions guided by goals are preceded by a shift of visual attention toward the location where the movement is intended to go. The finding led to the assumption that attention and motor preparation are inherently linked. For a study, researchers sought to investigate whether the coupling involved a habitual component associated with the expectation of spatial agreement between visual and motor targets.

Two experiments were conducted where participants had to identify a visual discrimination target (DT) while preparing to point movements to a motor target (MT) with variable delays. To create different expectations about the DT position, participants underwent a training phase where the DT consistently appeared at MT, opposite to MT, or in an unpredictable position. In a subsequent test phase, the DT position was randomized to assess the influence of learned expectations on attention allocation before movement. Experiment 1 used individually determined DT presentation times in the test phase, while Experiment 2 employed a fixed DT presentation time.

Both experiments provided evidence of attentional enhancement at the expected DT position. In Experiment 1, between-group differences in DT presentation time limited the interpretability of the effect. However, Experiment 2 yielded clearer results. Participants who anticipated the DT at the position opposite to MT showed a substantial discrimination advantage at that position, while no statistically significant benefit was observed at MT.

Notably, the effect was observed even with short movement delays, indicating that the expectation of spatial incongruence between visual and motor targets allows for separating attentional resources from ongoing motor preparation.

The findings suggested that premotor attention shifts involve a significant habitual component and are not solely a result of the motor programming.

