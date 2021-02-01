Nasal polyps are usually observed to be associated with the ECRS. Cytokines, including interleukin (IL)-25, IL-33, and TSLP expressed in the nasal mucosa. TSLP has been implicated in polyp pathogenesis. The researchers investigated the role of nasal polyp epithelium cytokine expression in eosinophilic infiltration in ECRS.

The sample of tissues for testing purposes was collected from thirty-nine patients undergoing nasal surgery. All the cases were divided into three groups: control (CTR), non-ECRS (nECRS), and ECRS. The researchers evaluated all the groups included in the study for IL-25, IL-33, and TSLP expression.

On careful observation, abundant eosinophilia was observed underneath the nasal mucosa and around the nasal ducts in polyps in ECRS. Abundant eosinophilia’s presence was correlated positively with IL-33 protein expression.

The study concluded that cytokine expression in nasal duct cells and eosinophilic infiltration around duct cells similar to those in the nasal mucosa occurred in the nasal epithelium of polyps, suggesting its role in inducing eosinophilic inflammation. Further research is required to study L-25, IL-33, and Thymic Stromal Lymphopoietin expression in-depth and validate findings.

