Extended Follow-up Outcomes in MIUC Patients: Insights from the CheckMate 274 Trial

The following is a summary of “Results From The Extended Follow-Up In Patients With Muscle-Invasive Bladder Cancer In The Checkmate 274 Trial,” published in the April 2023 issue of Urology by Milowsky et al.

The pursuit of effective adjuvant treatments for muscle-invasive urothelial carcinoma (MIUC) post-radical resection persists due to the pronounced risk of metastatic recurrence faced by patients. CheckMate 274, a pivotal phase 3 trial, examined the viability of adjuvant nivolumab (NIVO) compared to placebo (PBO) in high-risk MIUC post-radical resection. Primary endpoints assessing disease-free survival (DFS) in intent-to-treat (ITT) patients and those exhibiting tumor-programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) expression ≥ 1% were achieved. A minimum follow-up of 11.0 months (median: 23.3 months) revealed a superior DFS associated with NIVO over PBO in ITT patients (HR 0.70; 95% CI 0.57–0.85) and in those with PD-L1 ≥ 1% (HR 0.53; 95% CI 0.38–0.75).

Furthermore, noteworthy efficacy benefits, including improved DFS (HR 0.61; 95% CI 0.49–0.77), non-urothelial tract recurrence-free survival (NUTRFS), and distant metastasis-free survival (DMFS), were evident in patients with muscle-invasive bladder cancer (MIBC). This study presents the extended follow-up findings exclusively focused on the MIBC subgroup within the ITT population, where a minimum follow-up of 31.6 months (median: 36.1 months) was conducted. Among the 709 randomized patients, 560 were diagnosed with MIBC (NIVO: n=279; PBO: n=281). Significantly improved DFS was observed with NIVO compared to PBO in the MIBC cohort (HR 0.63), as well as in the PD-L1 ≥1% (HR 0.44) and PD-L1 <1% (HR 0.74) subgroups.

Favorable trends were also noted for NUTRFS (HR 0.64) and DMFS (HR 0.70) in favor of NIVO. Despite these promising results, the incidence of Grade 3–4 treatment-related adverse events was higher among the NIVO recipients (17.3%) than the PBO arm (5.8%), emphasizing the need for a balanced consideration of efficacy and safety in the context of treatment decisions for high-risk MIBC post-radical resection.

Source: auajournals.org/doi/10.1097/JU.0000000000003361.08