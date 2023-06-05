The following is a summary of the “Excess length of stay and readmission following hospital-acquired bacteraemia: a population-based cohort study applying a multi-state model approach” published in the March 2023 issue of Clinical Microbiology and Infections Disease by Mortensen, et al.

There are limited and potentially misleading population-based estimates of the length of stay after hospital-acquired bacteraemia (HAB). Therefore, they looked into how much longer patients had to stay in the hospital or were readmitted after HAB. Between 2006 and 2018, adults in the North Denmark Region who were hospitalized for more than 48 hours were included in a population-based cohort study. They calculated adjusted hazard ratios (aHRs) for survival at hospital discharge and overall using a multi-state model with 45 days of follow-up.

Differences in residual length of stay between infected and uninfected patients were estimated using a non-parametric method with HAB as a time-dependent exposure to determine the excess length of stay. The pseudo-value regression method was used to estimate the effects of potential confounders. Cox regression analysis was used to study readmission after HAB. They found 3,457 cases of HAB among 484,291 hospitalizations involving 205,962 patients. The median additional number of days a patient stayed in the hospital after being diagnosed with HAB was 6.6 (95% CI, 6.2-7.1).

HAB was associated with decreased probability of end-of-hospital stay (aHR, 0.60; 95% CI, 0.57-0.62) driven by the reduced hazard for discharge alive; the aHRs ranged from 0.30 (95% CI, 0.23-0.40) for bacteraemia originating from the ‘heart and vascular’ to 0.72 (95% CI, 0.69-0.82) for the ‘urinary tract.’ HAB was linked to readmission despite being associated with higher post-discharge mortality (aHR, 2.76; 95% CI, 2.38-3.21). Patients with HAB stayed in the hospital significantly longer than those without bacteraemia. Readmission rates (aHR, 1.42; 95% CI, 1.31–1.53) were higher for patients with HAB who were successfully discharged from the hospital.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1198743X22004724