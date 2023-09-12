Extended Prognosis in Patients with Carotid & Aortic Body Tumors: Long-Term Outcomes Study

The following is a summary of “Long-Term Outcomes of Patients With Carotid and Aortic Body Tumors,” published in the July 2023 issue of the Cardiovascular Disease by Verghis et al.

Chemodectomas are neoplasms originating from parasympathetic nonchromaffin cells and are frequently detected in the aortic and carotid bodies. They are typically non-malignant but can induce mass-effect symptoms and exhibit local or distant dissemination. Surgical excision has been the primary curative therapeutic approach. A comprehensive analysis was conducted on the National Cancer Database to examine the cohort of patients diagnosed with carotid or aortic body tumors between 2004 and 2015. Demographic information, tumor characteristics, treatment approaches, and patient outcomes were analyzed and categorized based on the tumor’s location.

Kaplan-Meier survival estimates were computed for both anatomical sites. A total of 248 patients underwent a medical examination, of which 151 were diagnosed with a carotid body tumor, and 97 were diagnosed with an aortic body tumor. Many variables exhibited similarities in both tumor locations. Nevertheless, the size of aortic body tumors was more significant than those observed in the carotid body (477.80 ± 477.58 mm vs 320.64 ± 436.53 mm, P = 0.008). A higher number of regional lymph nodes tested positive in cases of aortic body tumors (65.52 ± 45.73 vs 35.46 ± 46.44, P<0.001). Upon initial diagnosis, carotid body tumors exhibited a higher prevalence of distant metastases (P= 0.003).

Chemotherapy was administered more frequently for aortic body tumors (P = 0.001); surgical intervention was employed more regularly for carotid body tumors (P <0.001). There are subtle variations in tumor characteristics and the subsequent reaction to medical intervention. Surgical resection is the fundamental approach to treatment, and radiation therapy may frequently be considered. In summary, chemodectomas are typically non-malignant but may exhibit metastasis and cause compressive symptoms, underscoring the significance of comprehending their physiology and treatment.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0002914923002849