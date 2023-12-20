Extended Treatment Durability and Safety Profile of DARO in nmCRPC: Insights from the ARAMIS Rollover Study

The following is a summary of “Treatment Duration And Long-Term Safety And Tolerability With Darolutamide In Nonmetastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer (nmCRPC): Aramis Rollover Study,” published in the April 2023 issue of Urology by Shore et al.

In the realm of nonmetastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (nmCRPC) management, darolutamide (DARO) has stood out for its promise to significantly enhance metastasis-free survival and reduce the risk of death, as revealed in the ARAMIS trial (NCT02200614). With an aim to delve deeper into the long-term safety and tolerability of DARO, the ARAMIS Rollover Study (ROS; NCT04464226) was initiated. This study offers insights into the extended safety profile of DARO in nmCRPC patients.

The investigation comprised 954 patients initially receiving double-blind (DB) DARO at an oral dosage of 600 mg twice daily during the ARAMIS trial. Following the primary analysis, 591 individuals continued DARO under an open-label (OL) setting. Post-ARAMIS completion, 294 patients, devoid of metastases yet benefitting clinically from DARO, entered the ROS. The primary objective was documenting the treatment duration and observing the safety outcomes across different phases: DB, DB+OL, and DB+OL+ROS.

As of the data cut-off in January 2022, the median treatment duration with DARO in the DB phase spanned 1.5 years (ranging from 0.0 to 4.0 years), which extended to 2.1 years (ranging from 0.0 to 4.9 years) during the DB+OL phase and reached 2.8 years (ranging from 0.0 to 6.8 years) in the DB+OL+ROS phase. Notably, roughly 30% of nmCRPC patients were on DARO for at least four years, suggesting prolonged clinical benefits. In terms of safety, a comprehensive assessment of treatment-emergent adverse events (TEAEs) unveiled trends across these phases. As anticipated, the cumulative incidence of TEAEs marginally increased with the prolonged observation period. However, most TEAEs associated with androgen receptor inhibition demonstrated minimal elevation in incidence rates throughout the study phases. Notably, during the initial 24 months of DARO treatment, the incidence of these events remained low and exhibited negligible deviations, except for fatigue, compared to the placebo. A closer inspection of the onset timing of these TEAEs across all study phases (DB, DB+OL, DB+OL+ROS) will be presented.

This study revealed that nearly a third of nmCRPC patients sustained DARO treatment for over four years, highlighting potential long-term clinical advantages. Importantly, the bulk of adverse events occurred within the initial two years of treatment, with minimal incremental risks over time. DARO’s favorable safety profile remained consistent even after prolonged exposure, and no new safety concerns emerged during the ROS.

Source: auajournals.org/doi/10.1097/JU.0000000000003226.14