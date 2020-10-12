Aim of the present study was to assess if the presence of high cardiovascular risk, left ventricle systolic dysfunction or elevated BNP or Troponin are able to independently predict the outcome of patients with known cardiac disease and COVID-19 pneumonia.

From March 7th to April 28th, forty consecutive patients with known cardiac disease (chronic coronary artery disease, n=38; atrial fibrillation, n = 7; valvular disease, n = 13) referred to our emergency department for symptoms of suspected COVID-19, laboratory diagnosis of COVID-19 and typical signs of viral pneumonia at chest CT were enrolled in the study. The only predictor of the composite end-point (all cause of death + invasive ventilation + thromboembolic event) was the lung involvement % at chest CT (OR: 1.06; 95%CI: 1.01-1.11, P = 0.02). In the multivariate analysis, the lung involvement % at chest CT was the only independent predictor of the composite end-point (OR: 1.06; 95%CI: 1.01-1.11, P = 0.034).

The extent of lung involvement by COVID-19 is the only independent predictor of adverse outcome of patients and is predominant over the severity of cardiac disease.

