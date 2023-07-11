Extinction-Induced Activation in Anxiety Disorder Patients: Gray Matter Associations

The following is a summary of “Gray matter associations with extinction-induced neural activation in patients with anxiety disorders” published in the June 2023 issue of Psychiatric Research by Badarnee, et al.

The relationship between structural characteristics and extinction-induced brain activations in anxiety disorders (ANX) warrants additional study. The present investigation measured gray matter volume (GMV) and associated functional activations during fear extinction memory recall in an ANX cohort. Using voxel-based morphometry, the researchers compared GMVs from ANX (n = 92) and controls (n = 73). They investigated the correlation between GMVs and extinction-induced neural activations during recall across multiple groups.

Researchers observed decreased GMV in the anterior hippocampus and increased GMV in the patient group’s dorsolateral prefrontal cortex (dlPFC). Activation of the ventromedial prefrontal cortex was positively correlated with hippocampal volume in healthy controls. In contrast, activation of the dorsal anterior cingulate cortex (dACC) was negatively correlated with hippocampal volume in ANX. Only in healthy controls was a positive correlation between dlPFC volume and activation of the dACC, pre- and post-central gyrus, and supramarginal gyrus.

Consequently, the connection between structural and functional imbalances in the hippocampus and dlPFC may contribute to the pathogenesis of ANX. In the control group, the association between structural variance in the hippocampus and dlPFC and extinction-induced neural activations indicates a greater capacity to modulate fear responses, whereas, in the ANX group, these associations are absent. Moreover, researchers’ findings of structure-function abnormalities in critical nodes of emotional homeostasis in ANX indicate that dlPFC is a potential neural node to target with neuromodulation techniques.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0022395623002017