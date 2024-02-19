Extracellular Vesicle Drug Resistance Predicts TNBC Therapy Response Following NAC

The following is a summary of “Drug-resistant profiles of extracellular vesicles predict therapeutic response in TNBC patients receiving neoadjuvant chemotherapy,” published in the February 2024 issue of Oncology by Kim et al.

Accurately predicting tumor responses to neoadjuvant chemotherapy (NAC) is essential for determining prognosis and tailoring treatment strategies for breast cancer patients. Unfortunately, reliable biomarkers for assessing tumor responses remain elusive. Hence, their study sought to assess the clinical utility of extracellular vesicles (EVs) in predicting tumor response following NAC.

Researchers successfully established drug-resistant triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) cell lines, characterized by distinct morphologies and aggressive growth features. To evaluate resistance to chemotherapeutic drugs, EVs were isolated from cultured cells and plasma samples obtained post-NAC from 36 breast cancer patients.

Analysis of differentially expressed gene profiles revealed heightened expression of drug efflux transporters, such as MDR1, MRP1, and BCRP, in drug-resistant cell lines. Notably, these drug efflux transporters were identified not only in cell lines but also in EVs released from parental cells, using immunoaffinity-based EV isolation. Furthermore, expression levels of drug resistance markers in EVs were notably elevated in patients with residual disease.

These findings underscore the potential clinical value of EV-based biomarkers in predicting therapeutic response to NAC in patients with TNBC. By identifying drug-resistant profiles within EVs, their study offers a promising avenue for personalized treatment strategies and improved patient outcomes in breast cancer management. Further validation of these findings in larger cohorts is warranted to establish EV-based biomarkers as reliable predictors of treatment.

Moreover, the identification of drug efflux transporters, such as MDR1, MRP1, and BCRP, within EVs provides insight into the mechanisms underlying chemotherapy resistance in TNBC. This knowledge could inform the development of targeted therapies aimed at overcoming drug resistance and improving treatment efficacy. Overall, their study contributes to the growing body of evidence supporting the utility of EV-based biomarkers in oncology and highlights their potential as non-invasive tools for predicting treatment response and guiding therapeutic decisions in breast cancer patients undergoing NAC.

Source: bmccancer.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12885-024-11822-9