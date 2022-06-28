High-dose oral vitamin D3 (cholecalciferol) coupled with photodynamic treatment (PDT) can increase squamous precancer clearance (actinic keratoses [AKs]). For a study, researchers sought to determine if oral VD3 can boost the clinical effectiveness of a painless PDT regimen in people with AK.

Serum 25-hydroxyvitamin D3 levels and baseline lesion numbers were measured. In group 1, 29 patients had mild debridement and a 15-minute preincubation with blue light (30 minutes; 20 J/cm2). Prior to debridement and PDT, 29 patients in Group 2 received oral VD3 (10,000 IU daily for 5 or 14 days). The eradication of the lesion was evaluated after 3 to 6 months.

In group 1, patients with VD3 insufficiency had lower mean clearance rates of facial AK (25-hydroxyvitamin D3 level 31 ng/dL; clearance rate, 40.9± 42%) than patients with normal 25-hydroxyvitamin D3 levels (62.6%± 14.2%). High-dose VD3 supplementation (group 2) enhanced total AK lesion response (72.5% ±13.6%) when compared to group 1 (54.4%±22.8%). There were no variations in side effects observed. Oral VD3 pretreatment increased AK clinical responses to PDT substantially. The regimen appeared to be effective and well-tolerated.

