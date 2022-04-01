The worldwide diagnosis delay for axial spondyloarthritis (axSpA) ranges between 3 and 11 years. Patients and the health-care system gain from early diagnosis and treatment in the long run. Several worldwide research have examined some of the variables linked with diagnostic delay, but no studies in the Colombian population are available. For a study, researchers examined the variables that contribute to axSpA diagnosis delays at a rheumatology clinic.

A specialist rheumatology facility conducted this monocentric analytical cross-sectional investigation. Patients with axSpA who met the 2009 Assessment of Spondyloarthritis International Society (ASAS) categorization criteria were included in the study. Medical records and a phone call were used to collect information. To investigate the variables related with diagnostic delay, bivariate and multivariate analyses were performed.

About 101 patients were enrolled, 54 of them were female (53.5% ). The median time between diagnosis and treatment was 2 years (interquartile range, 1–7). A younger age at diagnosis (P=0.042) and a previous diagnosis of lumbar degenerative disease (P=0.029) were shown to be linked with a longer diagnostic delay in the bivariate analysis. Previous lumbar degenerative disc disease (odds ratio, 2.8; 95% CI, 1.09–7.53) and fibromyalgia (odds ratio, 4.0; 95% CI, 1.2–13.1) diagnosis were also linked with a longer diagnostic delay, according to the logistical regression.

Previous diagnosis of lumbar degenerative disc disease and fibromyalgia were related with a longer diagnostic delay. More research was needed to understand the causes of diagnostic delay and to allow early identification and therapy of axSpA.

Reference:journals.lww.com/jclinrheum/Abstract/2022/04000/Factors_Associated_With_Diagnostic_Delay_of_Axial.3.aspx