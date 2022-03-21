MONDAY, March 21, 2022 (HealthDay News) — For patients with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), those who are male and/or have low Alistipes levels are more likely to be nonresponders to fecal microbiota transplantation (FMT), according to a study published online March 18 in Neurogastroenterology & Motility.

Magdy El-Salhy, M.D., Ph.D., from Stord Hospital in Norway, and colleagues included 109 patients who received allogeneic FMT to examine factors potentially affecting FMT response. At baseline and at two weeks, one month, and three months after FMT, patients completed questionnaires that assessed their symptoms and quality of life. Fecal samples were also provided at baseline and one month after FMT.

The researchers found that age, IBS duration, IBS subtype, IBS symptoms, fatigue, quality of life, and dysbiosis index did not determine patient response or nonresponse to FMT. Among men, there were more nonresponders than responders. Compared with responders, nonresponders had lower fluorescence signals of Alistipes.

“This study has revealed that male IBS patients and IBS patients with low fecal Alistipes levels are not likely to respond to FMT treatment,” the authors write. “Further studies are needed to establish whether Alistipes levels can be used as indicator to the FMT outcome.”

Abstract/Full Text

Copyright © 2021 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

