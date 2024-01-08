SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Factors Associated With Oral Anticoagulant Use in Patients With Atrial Fibrillation and Mental Disorders.

Jan 08, 2024

Contributors: Dina Farran,Matthew Broadbent,Aikaterini Dima,Mark Ashworth,Fiona Gaughran

  • Dina Farran

    Department of Psychosis Studies, Institute of Psychiatry, Psychology and Neuroscience, King’s College London, London, United Kingdom.

    Corresponding Author: Dina Farran, Institute of Psychiatry, Psychology and Neuroscience, King’s College London, 16 De Crespigny Park, London SE5 8AB, UK (dina.1.farran@kcl.ac.uk).

    Matthew Broadbent

    South London and Maudsley NHS Foundation Trust, London, United Kingdom.

    Aikaterini Dima

    Department of Psychosis Studies, Institute of Psychiatry, Psychology and Neuroscience, King’s College London, London, United Kingdom.

    South London and Maudsley NHS Foundation Trust, London, United Kingdom.

    Mark Ashworth

    School of Life Course and Population Sciences, King’s College London, London, United Kingdom.

    Fiona Gaughran

    Department of Psychosis Studies, Institute of Psychiatry, Psychology and Neuroscience, King’s College London, London, United Kingdom.

    South London and Maudsley NHS Foundation Trust, London, United Kingdom.

PubMed

