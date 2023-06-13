The following is a summary of “Psychological distress and related factors regarding COVID-19 among the ancillary hospital staff: A cross-sectional study,” published in the April 2023 issue of Primary Care by Goel, et al.

Healthcare workers (HCWs) play a critical role in responding to the COVID-19 outbreak, facing significant physical and mental health risks. For a study, researchers sought to assess the psychological impact of COVID-19 on ancillary hospital staff.

A cross-sectional study was conducted among 267 on-duty ancillary hospital staff. A semi-structured questionnaire assessed their psychological status, risk perception, knowledge, attitude, and practices (KAP) related to COVID-19. Psychological distress was screened using the General Health Questionnaire (GHQ-12).

The study included 267 participants with a mean age of 33.5 (±7.6) years. The majority of participants knew the symptoms of COVID-19 (88.4%), droplet spread (99.3%), and the importance of isolation (99.3%). Concerns about infecting family members were reported by 35.2% of participants, while 26.2% were worried about their colleagues on the front line. Only 38.9% of participants had a good knowledge score. Participants with a high school education level or above had significantly better knowledge about COVID-19 than those with primary school education or below (OR = 1.99; 95% CI = 1.17-3.39). Female gender (OR 1.99; 95% CI 1.17-3.39) and working with COVID-19 patients (OR 3.88, 95% CI 1.77-8.47, P = 0.001) were associated with psychological distress.

The ancillary hospital staff demonstrated insufficient knowledge regarding the risk factors of COVID-19. However, they exhibited positive attitudes and practices. Continuous health education and appropriate psychological interventions are recommended to improve knowledge and reduce psychological distress among this group of healthcare workers.

