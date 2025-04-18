Factors Behind Type 2 Diabetes Referrals From General Practitioners to Specialists

The following is a summary of “Referral reasons of type 2 diabetes patients from general practitioners to diabetes specialists: a cross-sectional observational study,” published in the April 2025 issue of BMC Primary Care by Ludinard et al.

Diabetes follow-up is mostly managed by general practitioners (GPs). However, referral rates to specialists vary widely.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to identify factors linked to the referral of patients with type 2 diabetes from GPs to specialists.

They conducted a cross-sectional survey among GPs in France from 17 May to 13 July 2023. They collected physician characteristics, referral rates, and referral attitudes, and used multivariable logistic regression to assess factors linked to frequent referrals.

The results showed 325 GPs from 52 departments (mean age 43 years) responded; 63% were women. About 76% rarely or never referred patients with type 2 diabetes to specialists. Delays in specialist access (57%) were the main barrier in both infrequent (56%) and frequent (58%) referral groups. Higher referral rates were linked to physician age (OR 1.04, 95% CI 1.01–1.07), diabetes care network membership (OR 2.81, 95% CI 1.15–6.88), insulin initiation (OR 2.73, 95% CI 1.44–5.34), improving therapeutic communication (OR 2.34, 95% CI 1.18–4.67), advice on new drugs like SGLT-2 inhibitors (OR 2.08, 95% CI 1.11–3.98), and patient refusal (OR 1.85, 95% CI 1.03–3.38). Doubts about specialist value reduced referrals (OR 0.25, 95% CI 0.08–0.66).

Investigators found that trust from shared networks and experience supported referrals. They suggested new GPs contact specialists to ease referrals and improve access.

Source: bmcprimcare.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12875-025-02809-x