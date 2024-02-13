Factors Identified for Integrative Health and Medicine Use in Chronic Pain

MONDAY, Feb. 12, 2024 (HealthDay News) — Factors associated with engagement in integrative health and medicine (IHM) and nonpharmacologic modalities versus opioids have been identified for adults with chronic pain, according to a study published online Jan. 16 in the Journal of Pain Research.

Samuel N. Rodgers-Melnick, M.P.H., from the University Hospitals of Cleveland, and colleagues used the 2019 National Health Interview Survey to examine sociodemographic, pain, and mental health predictors of engagement in IHM and nonpharmacologic modalities versus opioids.

The researchers found that the odds of IHM engagement were increased in association with metropolitan residency, higher family income, higher education levels, increased number of pain locations, and increased frequency of pain limiting life/work activities. Reduced odds of IHM engagement were seen in association with older age, male sex, non-Hispanic Black/African American race/ethnicity, and daily opioid use. A reduction in the count of IHM modalities used to manage pain was seen in association with older age, male sex, and increased depressive symptoms. Increased odds of exclusive nonpharmacologic modality engagement were seen in association with metropolitan residency, higher family income, and higher education levels. Reduced odds of exclusive nonpharmacologic modality engagement were seen in association with older age and increasing frequency of pain limiting life/work activities.

“Further mixed methods participatory action research is recommended to identify what patients within these populations perceive as barriers to accessing nonpharmacologic and IHM modalities,” the authors write. “In turn, this research may inform policy change and help increase the utilization of IHM and nonpharmacologic care among populations with chronic pain.”

