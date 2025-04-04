Factors Influencing Acute Care Visits for Asthma Attacks

Photo Credit: Freepick

The following is a summary of “Healthcare-Seeking Behaviors for Acute Asthma: A US Cross-sectional Survey,” published in the April 2025 issue of Annals of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology by Gardner et al.

Understanding why patients seek acute care for asthma attacks can help improve outcomes and reduce healthcare use.

Researchers conducted a prospective study to assess why patients in the US seek asthma care in urgent care (UC), emergency department (ED), or hospitals.

They conducted an online cross-sectional survey from July to August 2023 among adults treated for asthma in the past 12 months who required UC, ED, or hospital care or an oral corticosteroid prescription.

The results showed that of 504 participants (72% female, 79% White, 12% Hispanic), 68% had moderate asthma, and 72% had uncontrolled asthma. Oral corticosteroids were prescribed 4.2 times on average in the past year. During their last attack, 37% took medicine at home, 20% went to UC, 15% to the ED, and 5% were hospitalized. Younger (aged 18-49 y), Asian, Hispanic, and those with severe asthma were most likely to visit the ED. A rescue inhaler was the first action for 72%, while 76% sought care due to symptom severity, 29% for fast help, and 28% for medication access.

Investigators found that most patients seeking acute asthma care had moderately severe, uncontrolled disease and were driven by symptom severity and the need for fast access to care. They suggested evaluating lower-risk patients in future studies.

Source: annallergy.org/article/S1081-1206(25)00175-9/fulltext