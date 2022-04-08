For a study, researchers sought to look at the efficacy of recombinant human growth hormone (rhGH) treatment in children born short for gestational age (SGA) without catch-up growth who were treated before the beginning of puberty and followed until adult height. The effect of demographic and auxological parameters on the ultimate response was evaluated as adult height and height growth. A prospective long-term observational research was conducted at a tertiary institution with SGA patients who began rhGH therapy between October 2003 and April 2015. Multiple regression analysis and receiver operating characteristic curves were used to analyze potential response predictors.

About 61 individuals (28 boys and 33 girls) out of the original 96 were able to achieve adult height. In terms of standard deviation (SDS), adult height growth was 0.99 (0.8) and 1.49 (0.94), respectively (P<0.05). Adult heights greater than 2 SDS were attained by 75% of the girls but only 53% of the boys. The pubertal height growth in males was 22.6 (5.8) cm and 18.8 (4.5) cm in girls. The overall height increase multiple regression model developed explained 42% of the variability in this variable, which included sex, height growth during the first year, and the distance from the target height at the start of therapy. With a specificity of 70% and sensitivity of 71%, a first-year height gain of 0.69 SDS was the ideal threshold for assessing a final height gain larger than 1.5 SDS.

The majority of patients with SGA attained normalization of height over 2 SD, with females having a larger percentage. According to the prediction model, the most important predictor for predicting a successful response to therapy was the height rise in the first year. During puberty, there is a loss of height SDS, which is more pronounced in boys, due to a lower overall pubertal increase in comparison to the reference sample.

Reference:journals.sagepub.com/doi/full/10.1177/20420188221083534